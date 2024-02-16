Passenger Terminal Conference 2024 speaker spotlight: Tom McCormack, chief technology officer at Western Sydney Airport Corporation

Tom McCormack, chief technology officer at Western Sydney Airport Corporation, reveals more about the upcoming panel discussion ‘Greenfield airports: the challenges and enablers for future aviation growth’ scheduled to take place at Passenger Terminal Conference 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, in April.

What is your panel discussion about?

Building a greenfield airport from the ground up is, for many aviation professionals, a once-in-a-generation opportunity, but one that comes with unique challenges. This session will explore how airports in APAC are addressing these challenges, what their current priorities are, and how they are preparing for their opening. Top of mind for airports is enabling sustainable, seamless aviation growth and the future passenger experience through technology. The presentation will also explore key cultural considerations and differences between Western Sydney International Airport and Noida International Airport and how this has shaped their vision and planning.

What will the audience learn?

This session is an opportunity for a deep-dive discussion about the construction phase, systems integration and operational readiness of greenfield airports. The panel will discuss the role that technology plays in the future vision of airports and the importance of having expert technology partners as part of a connected ecosystem to unlock opportunities for innovation in aviation and airport operations.

I look forward to sharing insights from our experience designing and building Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) – Sydney’s first curfew-free domestic, international and cargo airport. When it opens in late 2026, it will become Sydney’s primary gateway with approximately 80 million passengers a year by the early 2060s. Ultimately, it’ll be on the same size scale as Dubai, Hong Kong and Heathrow.

In your view, what are the most important things to ensure a successful greenfield airport project?

Western Sydney International Airport is considering how emerging technologies can help deliver exceptional customer service and unparalleled operational efficiency. Our airport’s technology framework will enable more than 60 technology systems to be intelligently integrated to deliver a fast, seamless journey for customers. This implementation is driven by a set of technology principles that are embedded in everything we design and do, with overarching best practices in cybersecurity and data privacy.

What emerging technology is playing a key role in these considerations?

We’re looking at a range of exciting customer innovations to support having the best experience possible at Western Sydney International Airport. Our baggage handling systems give us fully automatic sorting for departing, arriving and transferring bags. They also improve our efficiency and accuracy with airport operations. It is this type of technology that will support our vision to be a progressive and customer-centric airport.

Our operational systems will make our response to disruption – like weather – easier to facilitate and manage. For example, we will deploy Category IIIB runway technology to enable aircraft to safely land with near-zero visibility.

Our technology roadmap at Western Sydney International Airport is designed to enhance the customer experience and combine innovative solutions that will help us operate efficiently into the future.

How is the Western Sydney International Airport project progressing? What will be this airport’s defining features?

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) is on track to open its domestic, international and cargo operations in late 2026. Importantly, Sydney’s new airport will operate 24/7 – opening up new opportunities for global airlines, cargo operators and the tourism industry while providing more choices for passengers traveling in and out of Australia.

Airport construction at Western Sydney International Airport has now passed the halfway mark. The 3.7km runway is in its final stages of construction with around 3,000 aeronautical lights being installed.

The airport’s passenger terminal is world leading in its design. A defining feature is the common-use terminal for domestic and international operations with features such as the ‘swinging gates’ system. This technology enables gate lounge doors to switch based on domestic and international flight schedules and demand. In my view, this will be one of Australia’s best airport terminals – if not the best.

What challenges has this project faced so far?

As most infrastructure projects would have faced around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic saw the temporary shutdown of construction sites in New South Wales (NSW). The pandemic and significant rain events from 2020 to 2022 presented us with challenges. However, Western Sydney International Airport is on time and tracking well to open in late 2026.

To hear more valuable industry insights from top aviation executives, book a conference pass for Passenger Terminal Conference, April 16, 17 & 18, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany.