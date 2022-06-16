Passenger Terminal Expo: Nooka Space demos its soundproof office pods for business travelers

Nooka Space has been putting on live demos of its soundproof office pod, Nooka Air Two L, at Passenger Terminal Expo. The pod features smart access and control, payment technology and a customized mobile app.

Nooka Air Two L is a smart, fully connected proximity work booth that can be used by up to two people at a time. As it is designed for business travelers on the go, the pod features a smart lock, smart lighting, an internet connection and air ventilation. Measuring 130 x 220cm, Nooka Air Two L is intended to be placed in locations within terminals of airports’ choosing. The pod is also soundproof – emitting a noise level below 30db to the customers inside.

The pod’s app was created to provide an end-to-end customer experience from booking to payment and enable any passenger in the pod to manage its settings. Most recently, the company added a customer care section to the app to improve passengers’ experience of the app.

At its booth, the company has pointed out how the Covid-19 pandemic has brought great changes in the way customers travel, work and engage with external environments. With more people working remotely, travel demand is expected to rise and thus make airports more crowded and noisier. This solution is, therefore, intended to provide this market of travelers with suitable working environments and private spaces to use while waiting for flights.

"This is our first participation in the exhibition, and it has been extraordinary for us," commented Margareta Iancu, international business developer at Nooka Space. "Our product is developed for passenger terminal waiting experience. We develop a network of proximity offices for people with business calls working in passenger terminals and small workspaces. The customer care part of the app is the latest feature to be added, as that was launched two weeks ago."

