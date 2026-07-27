PTE Asia 2026 Conference highlights: Five must-see sessions in Singapore

Ahead of PTE Asia 2026, which will take place in Singapore on September 23-24, PT World has picked out five sessions from this year’s conference program that are well worth prioritizing.

The PTE Asia Conference will deliver a high-level, content-rich program addressing the most pressing priorities facing airports and aviation stakeholders across the region today. Through keynote presentations, expert panels, case studies and thought leadership sessions, it will explore critical themes including airport design and development, digital transformation, passenger experience, operational resilience, sustainability, cybersecurity and future-ready airport ecosystems. Bringing together senior airport executives, policymakers, technology leaders, consultants, designers and operators from across Asia and beyond, the event is designed to be both strategic and actionable, spotlighting real-world implementations and lessons learned from the region’s leading airport projects.

Here are five picks from this year’s program.

Editor’s selected highlights

When: Thursday, September 24

Who: Mike Nakornkhet, chief executive officer, San Francisco International Airport; Myron Keehn, president and chief executive 0fficer, Edmonton International Airport

Planning for the airport of 2050 requires imagination and discipline. While emerging technologies promise transformation, history shows that not all innovations endure. This forward-looking panel brings together airport leaders, including San Francisco International Airport CEO Mike Nakornkhet and Edmonton International Airport president and CEO Myron Keehn, to examine which fundamentals of airport design and operations will remain constant, and which assumptions are likely to evolve. Expect discussion on making long-term investment decisions amid technological uncertainty, climate realities and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

When: Wednesday, September 23

Who: Alan Tan, senior vice president, aviation security, Changi Airport Group

As airports evolve into increasingly complex, technology-driven environments, modernizing pass and staff access control has become critical to strengthening security, improving operational efficiency and enhancing workforce mobility. Alan Tan will explore how airports are transforming access control frameworks through digitalization, automation and smarter identity management, weighing robust security requirements against operational agility and the future of seamless staff access.

When: Thursday, September 24

Who: Javlonbek Umarkhodjaev, chairman of the board, Uzbekistan Airports

This presentation will explore Uzbekistan’s ambitious vision to position Tashkent as a leading aviation hub for Central Asia. Umarkhodjaev will offer insights into the country’s airport modernization strategy, infrastructure expansion plans and long-term development roadmap, highlighting how Uzbekistan Airports is strengthening regional connectivity, attracting international carriers and aligning airport growth with national economic development goals.

When: Wednesday, September 23

Who: Ilya Gutlin, director, AKiDo Global

Airports are evolving beyond traditional infrastructure into adaptive, technology-enabled and human-centric environments. Designing for flexibility, intelligence and passenger experience is no longer optional; it is essential to meet future travel demands. This panel will bring together architects, airport leaders and technology strategists to explore how smart systems, data-driven operations and passenger-focused design can create airports that are resilient, efficient and enjoyable to navigate.

When: Thursday, September 24

Who: Tatsuya Izumi, deputy general manager, Narita International Airport

Asia’s megahubs operate at extraordinary scale, processing tens of millions of passengers annually under intense operational pressure. This panel, featuring Tatsuya Izumi of Narita International Airport, will examine how automation is being deployed at scale across the region’s major hubs – from priority areas and the transition from pilot programs to full deployment, through to workforce transformation and how airports are measuring ROI beyond cost savings.

Visit the PTE Asia 2026 website for further information.

And click here to register for the exhibition and conference.

PTE Asia 2026 will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

September 23-24, 2026