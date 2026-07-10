US$240bn wave of airport investment to bring aviation leaders to Singapore for PTE Asia debut

Asia and Middle East airports are entering one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles in aviation history, with US$240bn earmarked for new airports, terminal expansions and modernization projects over the next decade, according to Airports Council International.

The investment is intended to prepare the regions for almost 11 billion annual passengers by 2053, requiring airport operators to expand capacity while enhancing security, resilience, sustainability and the passenger experience through technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics and automation.

PTE Asia will make its debut on September 23-24, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, bringing together airport CEOs, aviation authorities, government leaders and technology innovators from Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Dominic Pinfold, event director of PTE Asia, said, “Asia is defining the next era of aviation. Decisions being made today on airport capacity, digital infrastructure, security, sustainability and passenger experience will shape how billions of passengers travel over the coming decades. PTE Asia has been created to bring together the airport leaders, policymakers and technology innovators responsible for that transformation. At a time of unprecedented investment across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, collaboration has never been more important.”

According to Airports Council International (ACI), the investments will create capacity for an additional 1.24 billion passengers. Passenger traffic is forecast to grow 4.8% annually across Asia and 5.4% annually across the Middle East between 2025 and 2028, with the two regions expected to handle almost 11 billion passengers annually by 2053 – nearly three times today’s traffic.

Projects already underway include Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 5, part of the wider Changi East development, which will raise Changi’s capacity from 90 million to more than 140 million passengers annually. Vietnam is building Long Thanh International Airport, Thailand is expanding its international gateways, and Indonesia is modernizing Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is developing King Salman International Airport, and the UAE is expanding Al Maktoum International Airport into what is planned to be the world’s largest airport by capacity.

Speakers confirmed for the event include senior leaders from Changi Airport Group, Aboitiz Operating Airports, King Salman International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Airports of Thailand, Narita International Airport Corporation, Uzbekistan Airports and the Civil Aviation University of China.

Exhibition passes start from SGD$100, with full conference delegate passes priced at SGD$500. Complimentary attendance is available for qualifying airport, airline and public-sector professionals, subject to approval. Click here to register for your pass

Read our review of PTE World 2026, held in London, here.