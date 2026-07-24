VIDEO: Gatwick becomes first UK airport to launch robotic parking

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to offer robotic parking, launching a new service in partnership with Stanley Robotics this August.

Located near the South Terminal, the system lets passengers drive into a dedicated private drop-off cabin, scan their booking, park and leave with their keys still in hand. Robots then lift the car by its tires and move it into a secure parking space. Passengers provide their return flight details, and the car is brought back to a cabin ready for collection when they land.

Passengers can walk from the facility to the terminal or use a free shuttle bus.

Gatwick said the service is intended to reduce the time passengers spend searching for parking spaces, and is part of the airport’s wider effort to streamline the journey from car to check-in.

Oli Bedford, head of airport access, marketing and commercial products at London Gatwick, said, “This is a real game-changer for our passengers. It’s quick, easy and completely hassle-free – and you even get to keep your keys, giving extra peace of mind while you’re enjoying your holiday.”

Clément Boussard, CEO of Stanley Robotics, said, “We are thrilled to partner with London Gatwick, a global leader in aviation, to deploy our solution and address their critical parking capacity challenges as they prepare for significant growth. This project marks a major milestone for Stanley Robotics in the UK, and we are proud to bring our innovative technology to one of the world’s most forward-thinking airports.”

The service is now on sale, with the first passengers able to use it from August.

In related news, London Gatwick awards construction contracts to support six-year capital investment program