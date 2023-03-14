PTX Day 1: Amadeus showcases aviation decision-making operations software

Amadeus is showcasing its Airport Insights decision-making operations software at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is running in Amsterdam from March 14-16.

Amadeus Airport Insights has been designed to help airports collect reliable, real-time aggregated and anonymized data about every aspect of their facilities, from passenger experience service points to operational systems. This data is combined with analytics to deliver fast, actionable insights so airports and their partners can make better decisions. At the Amadeus booth, delegates can see different dashboards and discover how becoming insight-driven can answer key questions such as when passengers enter the terminal; where passengers go within the terminal e.g. lounge, duty free or a restaurant; how long passengers spend at each service point; how much infrastructure is being used to meet passenger demand; whether problems are being experienced at specific service points like check-in or bag drop; and where baggage handling problems occur or are likely to occur.

The solution is designed to deliver clear answers to these questions with a system that can predict and alert airport stakeholders when the situation changes. It provides resource allocation that is better matched to demand; predictive optimization of the passenger flow; predictive optimization of baggage handling; new revenue opportunities; and a more proactive approach to managing disruption.

Amadeus is also conducting live demonstrations of its fully biometric self-service passenger experience from check-in to boarding. Expo attendees need only bring along their passports to try it for themselves.

Yannick Beunardeau, senior vice president of airport and airline operations at Amadeus EMEA, said, “It’s a pleasure to be at Passenger Terminal Expo and we’re keen to welcome more colleagues from airports, ground handlers and airlines to visit our stand. We’re having some great conversations about helping the industry to do more with its data and become insights-driven as well as showing our fully end-to-end biometric passenger experience. Something new this year is our retrofit consoles, which are being well received by airports seeking to introduce cost-effective self-service bag drop at existing baggage stations. There’s a real buzz and people are interested in true transformation rather than tinkering at the edges. We’re keen to hear from colleagues at airports, ground handlers and airlines about the challenges they’re experiencing and their views on applying new technologies. Specifically, we’re talking to people about the potential for greater collaboration and the benefits of common technology.”

To find out more about Amadeus’s products, visit Booth 1200.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!