PTX Day 1: Zoeftig launches updates to versatile, modular seating system Vista

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Zoeftig has launched curved nodes as part of its versatile, modular seating system Vista.

The curved nodes are intended to provide areas for all different passenger profiles, from the single business traveler to families and groups of all ages. Zoeftig’s system has been designed to provide an ergonomic, comfortable and flexible seating solution that is equally at home in lounges or departure gates, as well as in hospitality, corporate and other public settings. Due to the system’s modular design, it can be reconfigured by airports to suit scope and capacity.

According to the company, the solution can also assist with wayfinding because all options are available in a variety of materials and finishes. This can also help airports to integrate the system with their designs to encourage a sense of place through color-customizable upholstery. Additionally, mains and USB power are available via multiple integrated locations.

Martin Sharp, senior regional director at Zoeftig, commented, “One of the key things about Vista was that we wanted to really make a product that had the right options for a big range of passenger demographics. It’s not just one type of person that travels. We don’t feel like the standard gate seating really caters for those different needs. The launch of these modular nodes will give a different, more spacious feel to the area they’re installed in. With this seating system, people can collaborate more easily, play games, socialize and/or sit as a family.”

Ian Coates, design, engineering and QA director at Zoeftig, said, “The light bulb moment came many years ago, when our founders were at the airport and found that their daughters didn’t want to sit on the airport seating and instead preferred to sit on the floor with their legs crossed, as teenagers do. They didn’t want to sit and interact in the same way their parents did. With these bench areas, teenagers can lounge around.

“One size doesn’t fit all anymore. Airports now want to move away from that sterile, linear rows and rows of seats. They want to bring more of a first-class lounge or boutique hotel feeling to the concourse to raise the passenger experience. As well as designing this new product that meets all those different passenger profiles, it’s also built on a typical soft fix structure that will stand the test of time and offer futureproofing if airports want to reconfigure as the airport develops. What separates Zoeftig from all of our competitors is that the answer is always ‘yes’. Each time, we create a unique system, all the way down to the finishes.”

Sharp added, “Passenger Terminal Expo is always our biggest week of the year – anybody that’s anybody in the world of airports and aviation is here. It’s a global, not regional, thing. We always make our biggest splash at this show. It’s the showcase event of the year, in the whole exhibition calendar year.”

