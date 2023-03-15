PTX Day 2: Idemia demonstrates its travel identity verification portfolio

Biometrics provider Idemia is demonstrating its travel identity verification portfolio, including its digital travel credential, contactless on-the-move biometrics and data privacy solutions, at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is taking place March 14-16 in Amsterdam.

According to the company, these innovations will support the digital transformation of the traveler’s journey, which has become a key requirement. The solutions comprise technologies that reliably verify the identity of travelers and speed up the controls at different touchpoints while fully respecting privacy concerns. Overall, the systems are intended to improve the security of airports and airlines and simplify their processes for travelers.

Alongside these solutions, Idemia is presenting its lost-luggage identification system, which has been designed to support airlines and airports in the management of travelers’ baggage. The solution automates the lost-luggage search process and is expected to play a fundamental role in reducing the amount of lost luggage and improving the overall passenger experience and satisfaction.

Emmanuel Wang, vice president of Europe business development, public security and identity at Idemia, said, “We are thrilled to participate in the 25th edition of the world’s largest annual airport event. On this occasion, we are happy to disclose our latest biometric, artificial intelligence and digital travel credential technologies to the travel industry. We are strongly convinced that they will help shape the future of air travel.”

