PTX Day 2: Arconas displays a simple, adaptable seating system

Arconas is displaying Avro – a complete, high-performance seating system designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers – at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is taking place March 14-16 in Amsterdam.

Created to elevate and enhance the passenger experience, Avro offers terminal operators a single, flexible seating system for all types of travelers. With its combination of elegant design, vivid colors, visionary engineering and integrated power, Avro has been designed to elevate any interior space, transforming high-traffic waiting areas into VIP lounge experiences.

Avro combines Arconas’s experience in terminal furniture with the ergonomic knowledge and user-focused product experience of design studio Pearson Lloyd. The London-based studio works with manufacturers, brands and public bodies to identify and build products, spaces and services that respond to the challenges of the day and enhance our experience of the world.

The result of this collaboration is a sleek design language that unifies the Avro family – a seating system that celebrates comfort and practicality while introducing a fresh, contemporary sophistication into the airport experience.

Lynn Gordon, vice president of business development at Arconas, said, “We’re excited to showcase Avro here at Passenger Terminal Expo. Airports want a top-quality, world-class design to provide their customers with the best passenger experience, and we think Avro provides that. Not only is it sleek and beautifully designed but its environmentally friendly, circular design makes it possible for airports to achieve that goal.”

To find out more about Arconas’s products, visit Booth 1185.

