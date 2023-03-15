PTX Day 2: secunet live demos its morphing attack algorithm for border control security

secunet is showing its Easygate automated border control system with morphing attack detection (MAD) algorithm in action during live demonstrations at Passenger Terminal Expo, which is taking place March 14-16 in Amsterdam.

The software algorithms can recognize facial morphs during automated border control and therefore substantially increase border security. The system implements differential morphing attack detection, which checks a potentially morphed facial image against a second image which is usually live-captured and therefore trusted. The system is intended to protect automated border control systems with biometrics and facial recognition against morphing attacks and thereby increase border security.

secunet developed the algorithm itself to detect morphed facial images, then integrated it into its Easygate automated border control system. The company recently submitted its algorithm to the independent, internationally recognized National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) MORPH test, and the algorithm achieved excellent results.

Oliver Jahnke, senior key account manager at secunet security networks, said, “The border control gates on show today have upgraded security features. With these new features, we can ensure that people are not sharing identities or morphing a new face from two separate photos. We’re at Passenger Terminal Expo because our focus is always on Europe and our biggest customers are always here, expecting to see us. It’s nice to connect to existing customers and new interested partners.

