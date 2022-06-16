Passenger Terminal Expo: Transoft Solutions releases traffic modeling software

Transoft Solutions has released its traffic modeling software solution, AirTop 3.1, at Passenger Terminal Expo.

AirTop 3.1 is the latest edition of the company’s modular terminal-to-terminal fast-time airport and air traffic complexity modeling, simulation and capacity assessment software. The software simulates multi-agent models of airport terminals in 2D and 3D and can focus on the terminal as a whole or on individual facilities.

This flexibility was intended to give designers, planners, airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders the chance to evaluate their designs, processes or system changes, infrastructure modification or expansion requirements and conduct what-if analyses – before incurring significant costs. The module also offers operational analysis features to ensure operations teams understand the resources needed at any given time of the day.

Including new terminal module features, such as the functionality to model and simulate inter-terminal transportation with automated people movers (APM), the product follows on from AirTop’s terminal module, which was launched in late 2021. With AirTop Terminal, users can precisely model, analyze and visualize all passenger and item processes in fast time.

“It is great to be back at Passenger Terminal Expo as an exhibitor to show our latest products that are relevant for airport terminal planning and operations,” commented Ben van Leest, senior vice president of aviation at Transoft Solutions.

“AirTop Terminal is becoming increasingly popular as airports and aviation consultants realize that the fast-time simulation does more than perform assessments of capacity and level of service. It is a tool that also allows evaluation of changes in processes and systems, conducts what-if analysis and offers operations teams an insight into their short-term resource needs.”