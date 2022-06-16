PTE CONFERENCE: TSA to trial Pangiam’s AI-driven screening solution to improve threat detection

Presenting on Day 1 at Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference in Paris, France, Richard Grime, head of customer engineering, UKI public sector at Google Cloud, UK, and Alexis Long, chief strategy officer at Pangiam, unveiled details of Project DARTMOUTH, a joint initiative to transform airport security operations using advanced computer vision, AI and machine learning technologies.

It was announced that the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had selected Pangiam to demonstrate its AI-driven accessible screening solution.

Project DARTMOUTH utilizes AI and pattern analysis technologies to digest and analyze vast amounts of data in real time to identify potential prohibited items in carry-on baggage.

Commenting on the TSA trial, Long said, “As TSA and other security agencies adopt 3D Computed Tomography (CT), this application of AI represents a potentially transformative leap in aviation security, making air travel safer and more consistent, while allowing TSA’s highly trained officers to focus on bags that pose the greatest risk. Our aim is to utilize AI and computer vision technologies to enhance security by providing TSA and security officers with powerful tools to detect prohibitive items that may pose a threat to aviation security, and is a significant step toward setting a new security standard with worldwide implications.”

TSA’s Innovation Task Force (ITF) issued a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for transportation security solutions in December 2021 to identify innovative solutions that are rigorously evaluated and then demonstrated in a live operational environment. ITF’s mission is to identify and demonstrate emerging solutions that increase security effectiveness and efficiency, improve passenger experience, and deliver solutions that secure the freedom of movement throughout the nation’s transportation system.

The first series of Project DARTMOUTH trials is set to begin at TSA’s System Integration Facility (TSIF) – a 128,000ft2 lab that serves as a testing ground for state-of-the-art technologies for possible implementation at airport security checkpoints. While TSA is the first to debut the Project DARTMOUTH initiative in North America, Pangiam is also working with AGS Airports Group on trials at Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airport in the UK.

Pangiam’s AI-based solution is built to Open Architecture standards and therefore, can be interoperable with hardware and equipment in a “plug and play” manner, enabling security operations to be transformed quickly through software innovation.

To find out more about the diverse range of presentations and speakers at Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022, taking place in Paris on June 15-17, view the complete conference program by clicking here.