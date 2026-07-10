JFK Terminal 5 adds New York culinary brands as $100m refresh continues.

Terminal 5 at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has welcomed nearly a dozen new dining and retail outlets this summer, part of a multimillion-dollar refresh led by JetBlue, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Fraport USA. The terminal will feature more than 40 new shops, restaurants, communal spaces and art installations inspired by New York City and its boroughs.

In June, the terminal celebrated the grand openings of Italian food destination Eataly, along with New York culinary names Nom Wah and the Halal Guys.

Eataly‘s launch for its 350m² restaurant, wine bar and grab-and-go marketplace, in partnership with the Metropolitan Opera, featured live performances of works by Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi, along with Leonard Bernstein’s Maria from West Side Story.

Nom Wah, a 325m² restaurant and bar styled after a 1920s dim sum parlor, is based on the original Nom Wah that opened in Manhattan’s Chinatown in 1920 and is recognized as the city’s oldest continuously operating dim sum restaurant. The Halal Guys, which started as a Midtown street cart, is known for its halal chicken and gyro platters served with pita bread and its signature white sauce.

Jose Cuevas, vice president of Fraport New York, who is leading the concessions development, said, “At Terminal 5, we are creating more than an airport experience. We are creating a place that reflects the spirit of New York. The refresh is transforming the terminal, offering exceptional dining and retail experiences, art, entertainment and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces that come together to foster discovery, comfort and connection.”

JFK International Airport general manager Teresa Rizzuto said, “Congratulations to JetBlue and Fraport USA for providing passengers with an authentic taste of New York as part of the US$100 million refresh of JetBlue’s flagship terminal. The addition of Eataly, Nom Wah Tea Parlor and the Halal Guys aligns with the Port Authority’s vision for a new JFK with a uniquely New York experience that will become an enjoyable part of the passenger journey.”

Other new dining options at Terminal 5 include Leon’s Bagels, Jacob’s Pickles, Melt Shop, Dunkin’ and Shake Shack, alongside retail additions InMotion, Park Emporium and gaming lounge Gameway.

The redevelopment of the terminal’s central concourse, inspired by the city’s parks, is nearing completion. The new space, called Central Node Park, will include areas for pop-up experiences, interactive events and live performances, and is expected to open in September.

In related news, Perth Airport unveils refreshed T1 International retail precinct ahead of winter travel surge