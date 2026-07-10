South Korea holds airport security competitions and public awareness event

South Korea is holding a three-day national aviation security event where the public can experience emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) systems.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, in collaboration with the National Intelligence Service and National Police Agency, is hosting events from July 8 to 10 at the National Aviation Museum and major airports such as Incheon and Gimpo, with an awards ceremony to honor contributions to aviation security.

July 8 saw the opening ceremony, with attendees subsequently invited to tour exhibitions, experience zones and recruitment booths before visiting the security screening area at Gimpo Airport.

Visitors can explore next-generation ‘K-Aviation Security’ technologies through exhibitions, interactive zones and recruitment sessions. 14 different types of equipment from eight organizations are being showcased, including AI-based X-ray screening systems and drone detection radar.

The Korea Airports Corporation is running an experience zone where visitors can try bomb disposal gear and handheld scanners.

A global aviation security seminar on July 8 addressed international policy trends, AI-driven operational changes and cooperation. July 9 saw the awards ceremony hosted by the Korea Aviation Security Association. Campaigns promoting safe travel practices and aviation security culture are running at airports nationwide.

A job fair at the National Aviation Museum introduces aviation security careers and provides counseling. Additional forums and competitions, including a sharpshooter event and operational skill tests, have been designed to further strengthen expertise and readiness in aviation security.

In related news, Incheon launches automated remote baggage screening between South Korea and USA