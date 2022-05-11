BIAL to introduce omnichannel payment solution at Kempegowda International

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru, India, is to introduce an omnichannel payment solution.

To create the offering, BIAL partnered with financial services company Kotak Mahindra Bank and financial technology company Phi Commerce. The one-stop payment solution has been designed to enable a secure, scalable and unified payment experience across the airport and is hoped to create a seamless payment experience for customers across the airport ecosystem. The solution will power B2B and B2C payments across channels – both online and offline.

Through its own payment ecosystem, the airport expects to have better insights into spending patterns and be able to deliver customer-friendly last-mile promotions. It will facilitate transactions across the domestic terminal, international terminal, airport city, concert arena, airport hotels, retail, recreation, dining and entertainment (RDE) destination, airport parking, cargo, and BIAL subsidiaries.

Kenneth Guldbjerg, chief commercial officer at BIAL, said, “We are pleased to partner with Phi Commerce and Kotak Mahindra Bank to bring an innovative omnichannel payments solution for our customers. The new payment experience will bring all online, in-store and cash transactions taking place across the airport ecosystem into one single platform. BIAL wants to take all payments into a seamless and more innovative world where offline and online payment becomes a mixed reality experience which again will open new airport opportunities for the customer.”

Shekhar Bhandari, president and business head of global transaction banking for Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “True to Kotak’s digital spirit, we are proud to enable payment solutions across the premises of BIAL. Kotak, in partnership with Phi Commerce, will provide all the enterprises running their businesses with point of sale (PoS) terminals and payment gateways for quick and smooth processing of payments from customers. We see great value in our partnership with BIAL.”

Jose Thattil, CEO and co-founder of Phi Commerce, said, “By leveraging Phi Commerce’s robust omnichannel payment capabilities, we can provide a one-of-a-kind payment experience at one of the best airports in India. This payment solution is path-breaking in its ability to provide customer delight at check-out every single time and has applicability across large retail ecosystems in the country and globally as well. We are excited to see this new payment experience come alive at the airport in Bengaluru, a city renowned for being one of the largest tech hubs in the world.”