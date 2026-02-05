Two local businesses open in JFK Terminal 4 concessions program.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFKIAT have announced the opening of two local businesses at Terminal 4 of John F Kennedy International Airport, as part of efforts to expand local and diverse participation in airport concessions.

Villa Russo Café, based in Queens, and Brooklyn Tea & Market are the first wave of joint-venture partnerships formed by HMSHost with local operators. The concepts were selected through a competitive process to bring locally rooted food and beverage offerings to travelers at Terminal 4.

Villa Russo Café is a graduate of the Port Authority’s Institute of Concessions program, which is designed to increase participation by local and diverse businesses in JFK’s concessions. Founded in 1954 as a pizzeria, the business has since grown into an event and catering venue in Queens. Its new airport café will offer Italian-inspired grab-and-go items based on family recipes.

George Russo, second-generation owner of Villa Russo, said, “Since 1954, my family’s business has been a huge part of the vibrant Queens community, hiring from its diverse workforce and leaving our culinary mark on residents. As we enter a global market at JFK T4, we are eager to offer an international audience our local and authentic Italian-American menu. We can hardly wait to deliver our elevated food and service to the fast-paced travelers of T4, as we’ll also invite them to our historic Queens location during their travels to NYC. To think that my father and uncle followed their dreams by opening a small pizzeria in Queens, now to their next generation operating at one of the country’s busiest air terminals is a moving belief in the reality of the American dream.”

Brooklyn Tea & Market, founded by Jamila and Alfonso Wright, is a tea-focused retail concept with roots in Brooklyn and Caribbean heritage. The company said it will offer a curated selection of teas for Terminal 4 and becomes the first Black-owned tea brand to operate in a US airport.

Jamila and Alfonso Wright said, “Brooklyn Tea, in partnership with JFKIAT and HMSHost, will become the first Black-owned beverage brand in any airport in the country, and we are honored to be a part of this history and represent what’s possible when diverse businesses are given the opportunity to lead. Working together with JFKIAT and HMSHost to prioritize the importance of diverse voices and businesses has been an incredible experience, and we look forward to what the future has in store.”

Roel Huinink, chief executive officer of JFKIAT, said the openings support efforts to deliver a locally focused passenger experience. “The openings of Brooklyn Tea & Market and Villa Russo Café reflect our commitment to delivering an authentic New York City experience at Terminal 4 while supporting small businesses and celebrating diverse communities,” he said.

The new outlets are part of a broader concessions program at Terminal 4 involving partnerships between HMSHost and several local businesses.

