CBP and Philadelphia International upgrade passenger processing for US nationals

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has launched enhanced passenger processing (EPP) at Philadelphia International Airport.

EPP uses facial comparison technology and biometric software to provide US citizens with a touchless international arrivals experience. EPP is now available at 15 US airports as well as six CBP Preclearance airports in Aruba, Canada and Ireland.

When a US citizen arrives at the inspection area, auto-capture cameras operated by CBP officers capture their photo using biometric facial comparison technology. The system compares the live image to photos already in CBP’s data, such as a passport photo, verifies the traveler’s identity and citizenship status, runs law enforcement vetting and creates a crossing record.

CBP officers are on hand to instruct passengers on the process and assist them during screening. Any passenger wishing to not participate in EPP will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard international arrivals process.

Philadelphia International Airport has a number of wi-fi and networking infrastructure upgrades underway to support new technology such as EPP.

