Aspire Executive Lounge opens at Copenhagen Airport with new Zebra design.

A new Aspire Executive Lounge designed by Zebra has opened at Copenhagen Airport. The redesigned passenger lounge is intended to reflect Copenhagen’s architectural identity and support different passenger needs. The design draws on the Danish capital’s historic nickname, The City of Spires, incorporating references to the city’s skyline and Scandinavian design traditions.

The lounge has two access tiers. The main Aspire Executive Lounge offers food and drink, workspaces and seating areas for relaxation, while Suite by Aspire provides a higher level of service for passengers seeking a more premium experience.

At the center of the space is a bar intended to act as a focal point, surrounded by seating areas including chairs with integrated charging points, communal tables and private booths. Curtains and zoning are used to provide additional privacy and flexibility for passengers.

Zebra said the design uses a dark color palette with natural materials such as wood and textiles, along with ambient lighting and existing skylights to create a quieter environment. Existing wooden flooring has been given a new finish aligned with the airport’s design standards.

Mia Tsujimura, associate director at Zebra, said, “Designing the Aspire Lounge in Copenhagen was an opportunity to craft a spatial narrative that resonates with both place and purpose. We drew from the city’s architectural language, its skyline, textures and tonal richness, to create a sanctuary that feels distinctly local yet globally relevant. Every detail was considered to create a calm sense of place for the modern traveler.”

Design elements throughout the lounge reference the shape of Copenhagen’s spires, including in shelving, lighting and signage, while copper materials reflect local architecture. Updated wayfinding and lighting support passenger navigation through the space.

Artwork has been sourced from Danish artists, with additional accessories from local retailers. Zebra said the approach was intended to reinforce a sense of place and local identity within the lounge environment.

David Collyer, global senior vice president of Aspire Executive Lounges, said, “As a leading provider of airport hospitality, we design lounges that not only meet but also exceed the expectations of our guests. Our new lounge at Copenhagen Airport reflects our commitment to well-designed spaces that deliver comfort, relaxation and a seamless experience for our guests, while embodying a sense of place and truly celebrating Danish culture.”

