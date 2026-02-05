Frankfurt Airport trials Auracast for direct gate announcements to personal devices.

Frankfurt Airport has begun testing Auracast broadcast audio at two gates, allowing passengers to receive gate announcements directly on their hearing aids, earbuds and smartphones. The airport said it is the first in the world to trial the Bluetooth-based technology for public announcements.

The system has been installed at gates A16 and A17 in Terminal 1. For two months, project partners will gather feedback from passengers and staff to assess the impact on accessibility, comfort and the overall passenger experience. The trial forms part of a digital accessibility initiative funded by the German state of Hesse’s Distr@l program, and is led by Sittig Technologies with Fraport and Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences.

Auracast broadcast audio converts public announcements into a direct audio stream that users can receive on compatible devices. The technology is intended to help passengers hear announcements more clearly in noisy terminals and support airport strategies to reduce reliance on loudspeaker announcements.

Alexander Laukenmann, senior executive vice president of aviation at Fraport, said, “As the airport operator, we want our passengers to have a comfortable and relaxing stay at our terminals. By bringing clear, personalized announcements directly into passengers’ own hearing devices, we are offering another attractive service to our customers while at the same time taking an important step toward a more inclusive airport.”

Johannes Sittig, CEO US of Sittig Technologies, said, “Auracast fundamentally changes how announcements work in airports. We are proud to collaborate with Frankfurt Airport as a first mover, guided by a clear vision for a more inclusive, passenger-centric travel experience. Together, we’re transforming automated and manual gate announcements into a direct, personal audio service delivered straight to passengers’ own devices. By integrating Auracast into our PAXGuide announcement platform, we’re redefining airport communication without requiring airports to replace their existing infrastructure.”

Passengers with compatible hearing aids, headphones or assistive listening devices can access the announcements through supported smartphones. The technology is also intended to support silent-airport concepts by delivering boarding calls, gate changes and delay information directly to personal devices rather than over public address systems.

Auracast transmitters have been integrated into Sittig’s existing PAXModular IP paging stations at the gates, allowing deployment without major infrastructure changes. Automated announcements from the PAXGuide system are also transmitted through the same setup.

The project involves technology partners including GN, Google, Samsung and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Peter Justesen, president of GN’s hearing division, said the trial could help improve access to gate information for passengers with hearing loss, and encourage wider adoption at other airports.

In related news, Hamad International introduces Sunflower program to support passengers with hidden disabilities