Changi Airport refreshes passenger concessions amid rising travel demand

Amid a rise in passenger traffic, Changi Airport in Singapore has awarded eight food and beverage concessions – alongside opening a Monet exhibition and all the shops in the public areas of Terminals 1 and 3.

T3 F&B outlets include Sushi Deli, which offers takeaway Japanese bento and sushi, as well as Superfood Kitchen, a nutrition-focused takeout concept featuring homemade protein and grain bowls and burritos. Nam Nam, a brand under the Les Amis umbrella that serves Vietnamese food such as pho and banh mi, will start operations later in November 2022. At T3 Basement 2, a new F&B outlet offering dual concepts of fusion Peranakan cuisine and artisanal ice cream – Noyah La Maison & Zero Degree – will commence operations by mid-December 2022. Over at Terminal 4, a variety of F&B and retail outlets have been open to passengers since September 13, 2022. New entrants to Changi Airport include Japanese dining restaurant Aji Ichi, which is slated to start operations in January 2023.

Several brands have also started operations in the revamped Terminal 2, where the southern wing of the departure hall reopened on October 11, 2022, following the resumption of arrival operations at the terminal in May 2022. These brands include PappaRich, a Halal-certified restaurant that serves a wide variety of Malaysian staples including its award-winning Nasi Lemak, Kuala Lumpur Hokkien Mee, Penang Char Kway Teow and its own Hainan Bread that features a 70-year-old recipe; and GO Noodle House, a casual eatery known for its fish bone broth made with 14 different fish found in the region and MiXian noodles from Jiangxi. Besides all these new brands, other familiar F&B names that have restarted operations in T2 include Heavenly Wang, Starbucks and Chutney Mary.

A Monet-themed art installation, Monet – A Journey through Seasons at Changi – has also opened at the airport. A joint collaboration between Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Massachusetts, the walkthrough space has been curated to celebrate some of Monet’s most representative landscape works of his native France that he painted from the 1870s to the 1900s. Changi Airport will also screen live FIFA World Cup football tournament matches at ST3PS (T3 Basement 2) from November 20, 2022.

Phau Hui Hoon, general manager for landside concessions at CAG, said, “Since the easing of Covid-19 measures in April, landside sales at T1 and T3 have rebounded strongly in line with passenger traffic recovery. The majority of the F&B outlets are now performing at pre-2020 levels. With the increase in footfall alongside the opening of the revamped Terminal 2 and Terminal 4, we have made use of the opportunity to refresh the tenant mix and provide visitors with a rejuvenated dining and shopping experience. The new leases also reflect the confidence that brands and retailers have in the recovery of the Changi air hub. The screenings at ST3PS were popular among travelers and visitors and we expect the upcoming football match screenings to draw crowds too. This is another example of the many ways that CAG tries to provide travelers and visitors with memorable experiences, and we are heartened that our tenants are supportive and appreciative of our efforts too.”

Sebastian Low, CEO of PappaRich Singapore and managing partner at GO Noodle House Singapore, said, “We have been looking forward to reopening borders and the return of travel. In our hearts, Changi is the best airport in the world, and the reopening of T4 and the revamped T2 has injected a lot of excitement into the F&B and retail scene. This is why we are focusing our efforts on our brands at T2 as travel returns to normalcy.”