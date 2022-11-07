Terminal 4.5 Core facility opened as part of $1.6bn modernization at LAX

Airport operator Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has opened the new Terminal 4.5 Core facility at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California, marking the first major component to be completed as part of the US$1.62bn Terminal 4/5 Modernization project.

The Terminal 4.5 Core provides direct connectivity to the Terminal 5 baggage claim and check-in lobby. Additionally, it provides a central location between Terminals 4 and 5 where passengers can access all four levels of the terminal building on the pre-security side using elevators, escalators and stairs.

When the future automated people mover (APM) train project is complete, the Terminal 4.5 Core will provide access to the West Central Area station by way of a pedestrian walkway.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “The opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core is an exciting step toward the complete reimagination of Terminals 4 and 5, and will allow guests to efficiently move through our facilities to help streamline their travel journey. We would like to thank American Airlines for their partnership and investment in the modernization of our airport.”

The Terminal 4.5 Core project broke ground in July 2019 and was completed ahead of schedule with more than 3,100 workers involved in the project managed by general contractor and construction firm Hensel Phelps.

The project, designed by architecture firm Gensler, is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for optimizing energy use, reducing indoor water use and providing access to quality transportation.

The next phase of the Terminal 4/5 Modernization project is anticipated to complete in 2024 with the opening of the new Terminal 4 Headhouse, which will feature new ticketing counters and baggage claim carousels for American Airlines and a consolidated security screening checkpoint.

Kirk Hotelling, vice president of corporate real estate and planning at American Airlines, said, “We are excited about the completion of the Terminal 4.5 Core, where our customers are now able to more easily pass between American’s baggage claim and ticketing levels. The team is already making great progress on the next phase of our construction journey – the Terminal 4 headhouse project – which will provide our customers with seamless connectivity and increased efficiencies between American’s ticketing and baggage claim operations in Terminals 4 and 5.”