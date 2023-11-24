Creative Realities to provide digital displays at Paradies Lagardère airport locations

Creative Realities has partnered with Paradies Lagardère to deploy digital screens and LED walls at Paradies Lagardère’s airport locations.

The digital screens provide promotional and seasonal messaging updates, as well as tailored content animations that enable Paradies Lagardère to make personalized recommendations, to support customer interactions and drive sales. According to the partners, this integration of technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also “enriches the overall shopping experience for travelers”.

Overseeing the complete execution strategy, Creative Realities provided renderings to demonstrate how these installations would augment the airport’s ambiance, and eventually expand Paradies Lagardère’s footprint.

“By strategically deploying LED solutions that blend seamlessly with the stores’ static elements, we’ve amplified the allure of travel essentials, transforming ordinary spaces into captivating environments and setting Paradies Lagardère apart from other retailers,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities.

“Especially as the holiday season kicks into full swing and airports buzz with increased activity, LED solutions like this drive additional foot traffic and also create a dynamic atmosphere that helps hectic travelers find travel or gift essentials while in motion.”

“We believe in offering travelers more than just products; we offer a full and engaging experience,” said Chris Tennyson, senior director of interior design and visual merchandising at Paradies Lagardère. “Creative Realities understood our vision and worked closely with us to bring it to life. Their expertise in merging analog and digital elements created a harmonious blend of technology and aesthetics, setting a new standard in airport retail.”

For more key displays and signage updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.