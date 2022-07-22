HMSHost International opens five restaurants at London Stansted Airport

Travel hospitality company HMSHost International has opened five food and beverage outlets and extended one offering at London Stansted Airport in the UK, with total contracts valued at just over €190m (US$192.9m).

Alongside a recently opened Lebanese restaurant Comptoir Libanais, casual cafe concept Sunny Side Café and cocktail bars Perch and Terracotta, the company brings an additional Mediterranean fast-food store, Leon. These contracts will run for seven years at the airport. In addition to the five new outlets at London Stansted, HMSHost UK has been redeveloping its existing stores. Travelers can already drink at the newly opened concept Burnells, previously known as Illustrious, which has had a long-awaited reveal after its redevelopment.

Sytze van der Aa, regional managing director of Europe at HMSHost International said, “HMSHost International does a few things well – build partnerships, understand brands and create places to be. Our new development at London Stansted shows how well we work with partners; teaming up with Manchester Airports Group, listening to their wishes and combining this with our deep knowledge of travelers, resulting in the delivery of a sensational food and beverage experience for our guests, and bringing global partners Comptoir Libanais and Leon, among others, to the table. We can’t wait to see all our stores open and deliver travelers a memorable food and beverage experience at London Stansted, as we continue to create places to be.”

Stephen Martin, retail director of London Stansted, added, “This is a very exciting time for London Stansted as our growing and successful relationship with HMSHost has delivered this fantastic range of new restaurants in our departure lounge. As one of the fastest-recovering airports in the UK, the £12m [US$14.3m] investment to provide passengers with a greater choice of contemporary and innovative places to dine, with fresh and varied menus, will really help create a buzz of excitement and a very positive airport experience. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of teams at HMS Host and here at the airport, these amazing new concepts are now ready to be enjoyed by the millions of people taking to the skies from London Stansted this summer.”

