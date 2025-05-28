SSP opens Asia’s first Heineken World Bars at Singapore Changi Airport

SSP has partnered with Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore to open two Heineken World Bars in Singapore Changi Airport. The launch reportedly marks the debut of the Heineken World Bar concept in Asia.

Heineken World Bar

One bar is located in Terminal 2 toward Gate E, behind the Enchanted Garden. The second outlet is located close to Gate C, beside the Water Lily Garden. With iconography based around the concept ‘never lost in translation’, Changi’s Heineken World Bar has been designed to enable travelers to step inside the World of Heineken and an environment which showcases the brand’s history, present and future. A picture wall has been placed to give travelers a sense of place and a ‘World of Heineken’ word portrait underscores the brand’s global presence. Alongside beers, Heineken World Bar serves a menu of western dishes, including burgers, pastas and bar snacks.

Gerald Yeo, marketing director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, commented, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first-ever Heineken World Bar concept at Changi Airport, in collaboration with SSP Group. The Heineken World Bar is a refreshing pitstop designed to spark connections beyond barriers, serving Heineken’s Pure Malt, Premium Quality lager. We look forward to enhancing the travel experience at Changi Airport through these exciting new venues.”

Passenger experience

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said, “This new opening marks a significant milestone for SSP. We have a strong track record in catering to a wide international audience and we’re very proud to be bringing a western beer brand that is well known in Asia to Changi. The look and freshness of the new bars is a real asset to one of the world’s most spectacular terminals, and we’re certain Changi passengers will very much enjoy this outstanding new facility. The Heineken brand with its global resonance and first-class reputation as an internationally esteemed name makes it a fabulous addition to our portfolio, and we’re looking forward to working with the Heineken team in this market with considerable opportunity for growth.”

In related news, Singapore’s Prime Minister and minister for finance, Lawrence Wong, recently officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5), a mega terminal that will handle approximately 50 million passengers annually in its first phase in the mid-2030s. Click here to read the full story.