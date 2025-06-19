Stockholm Arlanda Airport completes T5 marketplace.

Five years after the ground-breaking ceremony, Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden has opened its marketplace in Terminal 5. Reportedly the largest commercial investment in the airport’s history, the 11,000m2 development includes approximately 40 new shops, cafés and restaurants – all of which have now opened.

Passenger offerings

The marketplace is located next to the airport’s security control in Terminal 5. The shops and restaurants have been opening in stages since the autumn of 2023. According to the airport, many popular Swedish operators have moved in, and a brand-new concept with a focus on Nordic gifts has emerged since the first section of the marketplace opened. The airport says that although there has been a major focus on having a broad offering, Swedish and Nordic influences have played a prominent role in the design of the marketplace.

Shops in the marketplace include & Other Stories, Adlibris Pocket, Chimi, Depart.A.Mental, Fredmans, Gant, InMotion, J.Lindeberg, Kronans Pharmacy Shop, Lakritsroten, Moomin Arabia, Newhouse, RC Bon Bon Glacerie, Rituals, Stockholm Duty Free, Sweshop, Syster P, World of Toys and ÆRA Multibrand Fashion Store.

Passengers can also choose from a range of restaurants and cafés, such as Asia Street Cooking, Baba Grill, Bread Break, Bun Meat Bun, Eatery Garden, Fresh Forward, Espresso House, Gateau, Hawaii Poké, Indochine, Joe & The Juice, Jureskogs, La Girafe by Pontus Frithiof, La Neta, Little Italy by Pontus Frithiof, Nordic Kitchen & Bar, Panini Internazionale, RC Café & pâtisserie, Samla City Bar and Taste by Nordrest. Other service offerings include 7-Eleven, Pressbyrån, Selecta vending machines, WHSmith, Forex and Global Blue.

Charlotte Ljunggren, director of marketing and sales at Swedavia, commented, “Our vision for the new marketplace has been to provide a shopping, food and drink experience with an element of the unexpected that will leave an impression on passengers. The investment builds on Swedavia’s long-term commercial strategy, with its focus on variety, renewal and value for money. We want a wide variety of restaurants serving food from all over the world, and shops with a price range to suit all pockets. The marketplace will offer something for all tastes and all budgets.”

Nordic Commercial Spaces & Communities award

In May 2025, the marketplace received international recognition in the form of the Commercial Space of the Year 2025 award from Nordic Commercial Spaces & Communities (NCSC). The industry organization recognized the marketplace for its professional development work and creative business model focused on consumer benefits and competitiveness.

Ljunggren continued, “The Commercial Space of the Year 2025 award is a ringing endorsement of our investment strategy. We have also received very positive feedback from our passengers and, in fact, customer satisfaction during the period March to May this year has increased by 9% compared with the same period two years ago when the marketplace was under construction. This gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction in our redesign of Arlanda and that we have succeeded in creating a completely new and unique dining and shopping experience here at the airport. We now look forward to welcoming passengers to Arlanda and the marketplace this summer and beyond.”

In related news, Glasgow Airport recently announced a £3.7m (US$4.9m) investment in catering and retail units. The investment by several retailers at the airport includes the introduction of two restaurants as well as upgrades to existing retail units, both airside and landside, and enhancements to the departure lounge