HMSHost opens Firehouse Subs restaurant at Jacksonville International

Travel restaurateur HMSHost has opened a Firehouse Subs restaurant at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida.

The restaurant is operated in partnership with Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner Lee Wesley. Located in Concourse C, this restaurant is the third restaurant HMSHost has opened at JAX in 2022 and 2023 and is part of a 10-year contract valued at approximately US$60m that the Jacksonville Aviation Authority awarded to HMSHost and Lee Wesley. HMSHost also plans to open a second Southern Grounds coffee house pre-security in 2023.

The restaurant serves a selection of subs with meats and cheeses, like the Hook and Ladder, a Firehouse Subs original, featuring smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and melted Monterey Jack, served with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato and onion. Travelers can choose to enjoy their sub on white, wheat, or gluten-free bread, and also have a choice of salads and grab-and-go treats like chips, cookies, and brownies.

To cater to passengers with early-morning flights, HMSHost collaborated with Firehouse Subs to create a menu of breakfast subs, such as the Steak, Egg and Cheese made with tender steak, egg, melted provolone and mayo. Coffee, orange juice and milk is also available during breakfast hours.

Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said, “We are so excited to offer our travelers great food from a beloved brand. This is the first of several impressive new dining options that will be coming online at JAX in the next year.”

Stephen Douglas, vice president of business development at HMSHost, said, “HMSHost and Firehouse Subs have a shared mission to provide guests with flavorful food and great service, so we embraced the opportunity to open a new, larger restaurant at Jacksonville International Airport. As a Jacksonville-born brand, Firehouse Subs is a taste of home for so many locals, and, as a national chain, it is also a familiar concept for travelers – making it a great choice as HMSHost expands our concessions program at JAX.”

Steve LaBostrie, director of non-traditional operations at Firehouse Subs, commented, “We are eager to show off and welcome guests to our new Firehouse Subs restaurant in the airport. A portion of every purchase at this Firehouse Subs, and any in the US, benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation has granted over US$4.7m worth of lifesaving equipment to local public safety organizations in greater Jacksonville, including Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

