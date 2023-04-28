Hong Kong Airport launches first autonomous store

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has unveiled an autonomous convenience store, travelwell, which offers instant grab-and-go purchases.

The store is strategically located at the entrance to the Sky Bridge near gate 24. Covering 80m2, travelwell offers a selection of packaged food, beverages, souvenirs and travel essentials. Passengers can shop at travelwell by tapping their credit card at the entrance to enter the store. Using IoT sensing technology, the store tracks customers’ movements and shopping patterns, automatically detecting the items

they select and eliminating the need for checkout queues. When they’re ready to leave, the sensor will detect the items they’ve purchased, and their credit card will be charged accordingly. Passengers can then print a receipt, if required, at the store’s exit gate.

“The first-ever autonomous store at HKIA is creating a buzz with its seamless shopping experience for travelers on the go,” said Alby Tsang, head of retail and advertising of Airport Authority Hong Kong, “As a smart airport, we have always been committed to using the latest innovations and technologies to elevate the passenger experience. The launch of travelwell demonstrates this commitment. By using breakthrough technologies, we provide passengers with a one-stop shop for pre-flight necessities and last-minute shopping. It’s just one more way that HKIA is staying at the forefront of travel retail innovation to redefine airport shopping experiences.”

Séverine Lanthier, chief operating officer Asia and group chief strategy and development officer at Lagardère Travel Retail, commented, “We are grateful to have benefitted from the support of the Airport Authority Hong Kong and of business partners to pioneer this technology-led, innovative new store. Our travelwell store and the beautiful Sky Bridge are a natural fit to each other. I hope the new shopping experience will appeal to travelers and become a memorable part of their journey. This project represents a key milestone in our ambitious roadmap to innovate to elevate the traveler shopping experience.”

For more key retail updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.