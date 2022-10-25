Indiana Pacers club opens at Indianapolis Airport

In its Civic Plaza, Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana has opened a restaurant which has been designed as an homage to the local Indiana Pacers basketball team.

The Pacers restaurant will offer a lounge and full-menu, sit-down dining before TSA security checkpoints – making the Pacers-branded experience available to all airport guests. The menu offers basketball- and Pacers-themed food, including breakfast, with a wide selection of draught beers, cocktails and classic American fare such as the Boomer Burger, named after the team’s mascot. Fans can also access a pop-a-shot basketball game, while surrounded by historic memorabilia of the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club is operated by restaurateur HMSHost and its airport joint-venture partner Diversified Concessions Group. As part of the ongoing renovation since the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport will also update its Harry & Izzy’s offering and open a Shake Shack.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said, “The new Pacers Courtside Club gives all who visit IND a new location to experience that Pacer spirit and hometown team excitement and another option where they can gather for good food, friends and sports entertainment in Indy. We see it as a slam dunk addition to the Indianapolis food and beverage scene.”

Quinn Buckner, vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, commented, “Basketball is a global game and we are Indiana’s team, so we are proud to share the Pacers experience with travelers from around the world at North America’s very best airport.”

Vice president of business development at HMSHost, Bryan Loden said, “It’s exciting to represent Indianapolis’ NBA team at a major gateway to the city. Whether arriving or departing, we are engaging the traveling public with food and entertainment unique to Indy. HMSHost is honored to work alongside the airport, Pacers Sports and Entertainment and our partner Diversified Concessions to bring a piece of Indiana sports culture to travelers at IND.”

Alicia Ivey, CEO of Diversified Concessions Group, said, “Diversified Concessions is thrilled to partner with IND, Pacers Sports and Entertainment and HMSHost to create an immersive dining and entertainment experience for the traveling public and energetic fans of the Indiana Pacers.”