Mobile food ordering service launched at Seattle-Tacoma International

Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) in Washington state has introduced a new mobile food ordering service that includes gate delivery.

The OrderSEA service features a wide selection of food and beverage options from 15 restaurants including Trail Head BBQ & Bar, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge, McDonald’s, Capitol Hill Food Hall, and Pei Wei. Certain passengers will have their food delivered by a semi-autonomous robot named Gita.

Sam Cho, commissioner, Port of Seattle, said, “Technology can make your airport experience more flexible and less stressful. OrderSEA means travelers can skip standing in a crowded line, the least fun and most stressful part of any trip.”

Newly opened Tundra Taqueria, operated by Concessions International in the N Gates, is one of the latest brands to join the OrderSEA service. Evan Ault, director of operations at Concessions International , said, “This service allows us to reach many guests that may not be inclined to, or have the time for, a full ‘in-restaurant’ dining experience while traveling. The OrderSEA program makes to-go ordering, payments and even gate delivery a breeze for our guests. It also integrates with our point-of-sale systems in most locations to make transactions and payments seamless on our end. We are excited to be able to participate in OrderSEA at our locations like Tundra Taqueria and Trail Head BBQ, and we are proud to provide a simple, concise and useful to-go ordering experience to travelers that utilize the service.”

OrderSEA is powered by Servy’s Grab Airport Marketplace, which enables travelers to place orders at OrderSEA.org or the FlySEA App. Jeff Livney, chief experience officer at Servy, said, “We are excited to partner with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to enable more people to benefit from our contactless order and pay technology with the launch of OrderSEA.

“Through our Grab Airport Marketplace platform, OrderSEA offers a safe and convenient touch-free alternative to traditional payment options enabling travelers and airport staff to easily place meal orders from digital devices for pick-up, with the option of having their choices delivered to them in airport. Together, in collaboration with our delivery partner AtYourGate, we are so pleased to be providing passengers in the Pacific Northwest a modern service that will enhance their overall experience during their journey.”