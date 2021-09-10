LAX West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal designated LEED Gold

The West Gates at Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) Tom Bradley International Terminal have been awarded LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council.

The US$1.7bn West Gates facility opened in May this year, boasting 15 additional gates, a new checked-bag storage system, and biometric boarding gates, among other technologies.

Beatrice Hsu, president, LAX board of airport commissioners, said, “The certification of the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at the LEED Gold level is a reflection of our board of airport commissioners’ vision to ensure a sustainable future for our airports. LAX and Van Nuys Airport are charting a course toward a greater mix of renewable energy, efficient design and thoughtful planning that is setting new standards for the airport industry.”

Justin Erbacci, CEO, LAWA, said, “Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is creating efficient, sustainable facilities with the guest experience at its core, and the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal is an example of how we can reimagine the LAX experience from the ground up. We are continuing to design, build and deliver a new LAX that offers the best amenities, state-of-the-art technology and sustainable features.”

The facility’s sustainability features include:

‘Cool’ roofing and paving materials that reduce heat absorption.

Reduction of electricity consumption by 29% through a combination of incorporating daylighting, insulated glass, efficient HVAC and smart interior lighting design systems.

Reduction of 41% in potable water consumption, led by the installation of water-saving plumbing fixtures and complemented by a gray water system, allowing for a larger reduction in potable water use.

Use of more than 24% recycled content in the building, 10% of materials from local resources, and 80% of all new wood products from certified sources.

Diversion of 98% of its construction waste from landfills.

The joint venture of Turner-PCL served as the contractor for the project, with Corgan and Gensler serving as architects.

Other LAX projects to achieve LEED Gold certification include the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the Central Utility Plant and Alaska Airlines’ Board Room Lounge in Terminal 6.