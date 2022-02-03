Munich Airport remodels Adelholzener bar area in Terminal 2

Munich Airport in Germany has remodeled its renowned Adelholzener Bar in Terminal 2.

The bar is named after the Adelholzener Alpenquellen, the largest mineral spring in the German state of Bavaria. The airport used the closure of the bar in the departures area due to the pandemic to carry out extensive renovations. Now completed, the area is open daily from 7am until 9pm.

Modern furniture and bright colors have been used to create a cozy atmosphere. Exclusive designer chairs and tables give the guest area a modern look. All seating areas have been fitted with power outlets as well as USB charging stations. The large room divider with six high tables and an illuminated mountain silhouette has been designed to convey an Alpine feel.

In addition to Adelholzener soft drinks, the bar also offers regional, fresh draft beers as well as non-alcoholic hot and cold drinks. Passengers will also find traditional Bavarian food such as veal sausages, meatloaf and sweet snacks – with a view of the action on the apron.

Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial officer and chief security officer at Munich Airport, said, “The historic Adelholzener brand has been active in Terminal 2 at our airport for almost 15 years. The Adelholzener Bar is a real asset for the airport and its passengers. The new design perfectly corresponds with our airport’s Bavarian identity – which is why we are all the more pleased about the relaunch after the break due to the pandemic.”

Stefan Hoechter, managing director of Adelholzener Alpenquellen, said, “We welcome the guests in Munich at the airport directly with the impressive silhouette of the Bavarian Alps, which reflects the origin and home of our natural Adelholzener mineral water. With the remodeling, we have succeeded in doing so in an even more impressive way and we would like to thank Munich Airport and the Allresto team for the long and valuable cooperation.”