Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport opens Plaza Premium Lounge

Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Hungary has opened a 107m2 Plaza Premium Lounge.

The lounge is located in the airport’s SkyCourt and offers seating for up to 40 travelers. In addition to free high-speed wi-fi, the lounge will offer international food choices alongside typical Hungarian cuisine. This opening will be followed by another Plaza Premium Lounges at other European airports, including on to be unveiled in early March 2022 in the Non-Schengen area of Budapest airport.

Chris Dinsdale, the CEO of Budapest Airport, commented, “We are working hard every day to make Ferenc Liszt International Airport a worthy gateway to the country for passengers arriving in and departing from Hungary. In recent years, together with our airline partners, we have become a key player in the development of tourism in Hungary and Budapest, and our primary goal is to maintain and strengthen this role, by continuously improving the quality of our services and the satisfaction of our passengers. One of the important steps in this is the opening of the Plaza Premium Group’s lounge, where every guest can find their preferred form of relaxation among the premium services and can have a pleasant time waiting at the airport.”

Okan Kufeci, regional general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Plaza Premium Group, said, “The opening of our first Plaza Premium Lounge in Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport presents very exciting opportunities for Plaza Premium Group as we continue to grow our footprint in Europe. Confidence is building, passenger numbers are regaining impressive growth, and Plaza Premium Group’s ambitions to extend its 360° world-class airport hospitality services and facilities in Europe are on track especially during the travel revival. Joining hands with Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport we look forward to delivering our award-winning, best-in-class signature hospitality including Airport Lounge, Airport Meet and Greet, in-Terminal Airport Hotel, Airport Dining and other premium airport services across more airports in Europe in the months to follow.”