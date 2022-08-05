Nashville Airport opens steakhouse

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4.

Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.

The restaurant serves breakfast until 10:30am and lunch and dinner daily. Popular menu items include Breaux Bros Gumbo with andouille and crawfish, Fish ‘N Grits with spicy tasso ham vinaigrette, Orleans Parish-style BBQ shrimp, dry-aged strip steak and The Belle Filet.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome The Southern Steak and Oyster to BNA. The Southern has become a staple restaurant on the Nashville food scene, and we’re extremely proud to have them at the airport as part of our new reimagined concessions program, where we continue to bring the flavor of downtown Nashville right here in the airport.”

Lauren Morales, COO of TomKats Hospitality, which owns the brand, said, “We are thrilled to extend The Southern Steak and Oyster’s hospitality to BNA and bring local Nashville flavors to travelers. The team Skyport has assembled is enthusiastic, and we are proud to work alongside them.”

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, the developer and manager of the airport’s concessions program, said, “The Southern continues to draw a loyal following to its bustling downtown location, and we are delighted to open a new location at BNA. Our thanks to the Morales family and partners at Skyport for bringing this authentic Nashville dining experience to the airport. With The Southern and recent additions, guests have an exciting array of places to enjoy a taste of Nashville.”

For more updates from the food and beverage sector of the airport industry, click here.