SSP strengthens Keflavik Airport offering with five new food and beverage concepts

SSP is expanding its presence at Keflavik Airport (KEF) with five new food and beverage units, building on its initial debut at the airport in spring 2023. The first outlet opened to passengers on November 4.

Four of the new concepts have been created or customized by SSP for the Icelandic hub. The centerpiece is the new Adalstraeti Food Hall, which features two food outlets and a bar. The bar, The Drinks Hub, has been designed specifically for KEF and has a broad drinks offer that includes Icelandic beer brand Gull.

Other additions include SSP’s Italian casual dining concept, Trattoria Tavolare, already established at Oslo Airport, and Yuzu, an Icelandic burger brand known for its mix of local favorites, smashburgers and Asian-influenced flavors.

A new digital self-service ordering system allows passengers to order from multiple kitchens and the bar in a single transaction. According to SSP, the technology is designed to streamline customer flow and reduce operational complexity.

A third Point convenience kiosk will also open, offering drinks, snacks, hot food and everyday essentials to arriving passengers. The unit will operate as a ‘retail café’ with seating and an expanded range.

In the non-Schengen terminal, SSP is preparing to launch Keflavik Diner, an American-style restaurant. The company says it will work with local suppliers to refresh the menu regularly, and is continuing to invest in new platforms for inventory and staff management.

KEF handled approximately 750,000 passengers in September 2025 and is undergoing a multistage expansion that will enable capacity for up to 15 million passengers a year, including new terminal piers, an airport city and a third runway.

Stian Lund, the CEO of SSP Nordics & Baltics, said the new openings “are testament to the great achievements of our team here in Iceland and the relationship we’ve forged with our client, Isavia.”

Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, chief commercial and airport development officer at Keflavik Airport, said SSP had “proven to be a strong and reliable collaborator” and added that KEF places “great emphasis on offering passengers quality and variety.”

In related news, SSP to bring eight new food and beverage outlets to Sydney Airport