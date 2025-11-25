Dubai Airports adopts AI-powered turnaround management across DXB.

Dubai Airports Company is set to implement an AI-powered turnaround management solution at Dubai International (DXB), in collaboration with Assaia.

Applied across all aircraft stands across Dubai’s main hub, the solution leverages real-time data and AI to improve situational awareness, coordination and overall performance across the airport community.

By utilizing the technology, Dubai Airports expects to bring greater precision and consistency to the aircraft turnaround process in coordination with key aviation partners, including Emirates, flydubai and dnata. The collaboration will minimize delays, strengthen on-time performance and support other journeys through DXB.

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer at Dubai Airports, said, “Our partnership with Assaia reflects how we are applying advanced technologies to enhance reliability and shape the next generation of airport operations. Insights gained at DXB today will help us reimagine what’s possible at the airport of tomorrow.”

The partnership will also enhance coordination among service partners such as flydubai and dnata, contributing to smoother ground handling processes, reduced delays and elevated service standards for guests at DXB.

Assaia’s technology is already utilized at major international airports such as Toronto, New York JFKIAT, Rome and Seattle.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dubai Airports and Emirates to bring our AI-powered turnaround solution to the world’s busiest international aviation hub,” said Jan Willem Kappes, chief commercial officer, Assaia. “This collaboration highlights the growing role of AI in building a more efficient, connected and passenger-focused future for global air travel.”

