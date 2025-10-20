SSP to bring eight new food and beverage outlets to Sydney Airport.

SSP has signed a contract that will bring more eight food and beverage brands to Syndey Airport. It forms part of the broader development program at the airport.

SSP’s existing operations at the airport’s T3 domestic will be expanded with five new concepts spanning a variety of cuisines. Three more units in T2 domestic – where SSP will be operating for the first time – will complete the offering,

Mark Zaouk, Sydney Airport’s group executive, commercial, said, “With this announcement, we’re bringing our vision for a reimagined T3 dining experience to life. We’re proud to introduce this new mix of homegrown favorites alongside our existing global names, combining the best of local dining with a truly world-class terminal experience.”

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, added, “We are delighted to be further expanding our business with our partners at Sydney Airport and to see the upward trajectory of our business in this key region continue.”

The new additions

T3 domestic

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar : Bondi-based restaurant with modern Italian cuisine

: Bondi-based restaurant with modern Italian cuisine Tres Tacos : from Catalan chef Frank Camorra

: from Catalan chef Frank Camorra RaRa: Sydney-based Japanese food brand

Sydney-based Japanese food brand Stitch Coffee: speciality coffee and matcha

speciality coffee and matcha Loulou: French-style viennoiseries, pastries and baguettes

T2 domestic

The Rocks: bar serving food, cocktails and local beers and wine

bar serving food, cocktails and local beers and wine St Ali: branded coffee specialist

branded coffee specialist MoVida: another Frank Camorra concept, serving modern Spanish food.

