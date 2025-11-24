San Diego launches SAN pass to give locals access to post-security

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has launched SAN Pass, a new program that enables San Diegans to enter and experience the inside of San Diego International Airport (SAN) post-security without needing a boarding pass or ticket.

The airport authority says the pass is for anyone wishing to greet departing or arriving travelers, visit the airport’s shops and restaurants or view its art installations.

Visitors can apply for a pass up to seven days in advance. A limited number of passes are available daily, issued on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to TSA approval.

“If you’ve ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying, this program offers that opportunity,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We’re excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way.”

To apply, visitors must provide their full legal name, date of birth and gender (as listed on a TSA-approved photo ID). If approved, visitors will receive their SAN Pass via email as a PDF attachment.

To use SAN Pass, approved visitors should proceed to the general screening line where they will have to present both their TSA-approved Real ID and the digital SAN Pass (printed copies are not accepted). All pass holders must comply with TSA security screening procedures, including restrictions on prohibited items. TSA PreCheck, Clear and other expedited screening programs are not made available for SAN Pass holders.

SAN Pass is designed for individuals not traveling by air. Minors require their own pass and must be accompanied by an approved adult SAN Pass holder at all times. One adult may escort up to three minors.

