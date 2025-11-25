UK government greenlights Heathrow Airport Limited’s proposal for third runway.

The UK government has confirmed that Heathrow Airport Limited’s (HAL) proposal will form the basis for a third runway at London’s hub airport, moving the long-debated expansion a step closer to reality. The announcement follows a review of multiple submissions and sets the stage for a planning decision by 2029, with the runway expected to be operational by 2035.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the move was crucial for both the economy and connectivity: “Heathrow is our only hub airport, which supports trade, tourism and hundreds of thousands of jobs, underpinning prosperity not only in the Southeast but across the UK. Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits.

“We’re acting swiftly and decisively to get this project off the ground so we can realize its transformational potential for passengers, businesses and our economy sooner.”

HAL’s plan will guide amendments to the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), the framework for airport expansion. The government stressed that any changes would be subject to consultation next summer, allowing businesses, communities and the aviation sector to provide input.

The Department for Transport stressed that the expansion plans “must meet the UK’s legally binding climate obligations alongside balancing delivering economic growth as well as air quality and noise obligations.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the decision would support growth and jobs: “We’re moving forward with Heathrow’s third runway to drive economic growth, international investment and better connections for our country.

“That means opening the door to new growth and opportunity with Heathrow expansion – creating over 100,000 jobs, boosting our economy and giving businesses and communities the certainty they need to thrive.”

The selection of HAL’s scheme followed a rigorous assessment of the promoter’s proposals, which determined that the expansion plans are resilient and efficient.

The government is modernizing London’s airspace to ensure the skies are ready for more departures from 2035. Currently, there are over 1.1 million take-offs and landings in the capital each year.

The announcement was welcomed by the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA), which called for action to expand pilot training to meet future demand.

Joji Waites, BALPA director for flight safety, policy and regulation, said, “The government’s decision to award the contract for Heathrow’s third runway today is excellent news for the UK aviation sector. Expanding Heathrow’s third runway will deliver an extra 276,000 flights to the UK every year, creating new jobs in the air and on the ground.

“To really make the best of this opportunity, it is essential that the government takes steps now to ensure that we have a pipeline of trained and qualified pilots, ready to crew the new flights when they come online.”

Passenger demand is already at record levels, with 23.4 million travelers passing through Heathrow this summer. The HAL-backed expansion is designed to improve connectivity, attract international investment and support the UK economy, while meeting climate and environmental commitments.

