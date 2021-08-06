SSP to open three fast food outlets at Australia’s Gold Coast Airport

Concessionaire SSP Group is set to grow its footprint in Australia after winning a new tender at Gold Coast Airport in Queensland.

The contract will see SSP introduce three popular local food and beverage brands at the airport including Liv-Eat, a quick service concept focused on healthy eating; Roll’d, offering authentic Vietnamese dishes including bánh mi and pho; and Red Rooster, Australia’s second largest quick-service chicken restaurant.

The new deal means that SSP will now operate at two locations in Queensland, as it also offers an international food hall and a selection of food outlets at Brisbane Airport. The win at Gold Coast Airport takes the total number of Australian airports where it has business to six.

Marion Charlton, chief operating officer, Gold Coast Airport, said, “We appreciated that SSP came to us with a brand mix that will appeal to our customers and fits well within the existing food and beverage offering at the airport. The opening of these news stores signal a return to full capacity across our commercial tenancies after a number closed due to Covid-19 impacts.”

Mark Angela, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said, “This is another great win for SSP, providing us with an excellent opportunity to expand our operations in Australia and tap into the growing domestic traveler market at Gold Coast Airport. We have worked hard with our clients at Gold Coast to develop the right brand mix that will really resonate with passengers, appealing to local travelers as well as international visitors looking for an authentic taste of Australia’s diverse culinary scene.”