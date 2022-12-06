SSP to open two Icelandic restaurants at Keflavik Airport

SSP is to open two food and beverage (F&B) units at Keflavik International Airport in Iceland in spring 2023. These two restaurants will showcase modern Icelandic dining experiences because, according to SSP, a sense of place was a vital criterion for client airport operator Isavia in awarding this tender. They will be the group’s first outlets in Iceland, and grow its international presence to 36 countries.

Danish restaurant Jómfrúin (below) will feature rye or sourdough bread in the Scandi, smörgåsbord fashion. Jómfrúin will offer a range of smörrebröd including roast beef béarnaise, the plaice that has been on the menu since 1996, aquavit-cured salmon and avocado, and smoked potatoes with avocado, red onion, tomato and chili mayo, in addition to some classic Nordic style hot dishes. A breakfast menu will also be available.

SSP has also developed a bespoke Icelandic F&B concept for the airport, named Elda (bottom). The restaurant will span 495m2 of lounge-style space, with 172 seats in the dining areas and an additional 42 seats on an adjacent terrace. It will feature a dynamic ceiling installation that has been inspired by the region’s natural winds, light and ambience to create a show of different light effects throughout the day. The unit will offer a seasonal menu of breakfast, dinner and snacks – designed by Icelandic chef Snorri Victor Gylfason. Gylfason has ensured that the menu draws on local street food. There will also be a Skyr and smoothie bar as well as a grab-and-go selection and a soup and salad bar. Both of the new units will use Order@ technology, meaning guests can order their food on their phones for collection.

Bente Brevik, managing director of SSP Norway, said, “Iceland is a country of particular importance to us, with the SSP story having begun in Scandinavia over 60 years ago. Keflavik International Airport is a major travel hub, welcoming almost 10 million travelers each year, making our expansion into Iceland a source of enormous pride for us all. These new units are a true homage to the breathtaking landscapes and fresh ingredients for which Iceland is famous while incorporating global flavors to appeal to the airport’s diverse passenger profile. We have every faith that customers will love these new brands just as much as we do.”

Gunnhildur Erla Vilbergsdóttir, commercial manager at Isavia, said, “We are very much looking forward to beginning this partnership with SSP in Iceland and believe these two new restaurants will be a perfect fit for Keflavik Airport. SSP demonstrated an excellent understanding of our vision to go even further in strengthening the local sense of place for guests at Keflavik Airport, offering them both great quality and value.”