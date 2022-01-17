ADB Safegate acquires DBT Transportation Services

Airport ground services firm ADB Safegate has acquired DBT Transportation Services, a US-based provider of automated weather observation systems for the aviation industry. With this acquisition, ADB Safegate intends to expand its airfield service and product offerings.

Laurent Dubois, CEO of ADB Safegate, said, “We are excited to work together to service our customers from approach to departure and expand our product offerings on the airfield. DBT has an impressive history of seamlessly servicing their customer base.”

David Barnes, CEO of DBT LLC, added, “DBT is pleased to be joining forces with a worldwide industry leader such as ADB Safegate. ADB Safegate has an unmatched 100-year history of delivering quality products and services to the aviation community, and we share a common vision of providing an efficient, safe and cost-effective experience for all airfield stakeholders.”

Joe Pokoj, COO and EVP airfield for ADB Safegate, commented, “These are exciting times for ADB Safegate and DBT. We are proud to acquire an organization with such great people and an exemplary portfolio. This acquisition will allow both companies to utilize resources to better service our customer base.”