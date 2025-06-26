DFW deploys hybrid-electric aircraft rescue and firefighting apparatus

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has become one of the first US airport to add hybrid-electric aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) apparatus to its fleet, enhancing its emergency response capabilities.

The new 45-metric-ton Striker Volterra six-wheeled vehicle features innovative hybrid drive technology that enables it to accelerate from 0-50mph (0-80km/h) in under 21 seconds – a 40% improvement over the current standard diesel Striker apparatus.

In electric mode, the Volterra reduces fuel consumption and noise and produces zero emissions for station entry and standby, reducing firefighters’ exposure to exhaust fumes.

“Enhancing performance by reducing response times is the key driver of transitioning to these new vehicles,” said Daniel White, chief of DFW Fire-Rescue. “The Striker Volterra vehicles are faster and more agile than our current fleet. Because they are also safer for our firefighters and better for the environment, this investment represents a rare win-win-win, delivering operational benefits while ensuring the safety of our responders and the community we serve.”

The airport is set to expand its hybrid ARFF fleet with five additional vehicles by late summer, making DFW Volterra’s largest customer to date, nationwide.

DFW’s ARFF fleet replacement will also support the airport’s transition to fluorine-free firefighting foam, aligning with the industry’s push to eliminate foams containing PFAS chemicals.

DFW is also modernizing and consolidating its ARFF stations, equipping them with future-proofed 480V power service to accommodate the department’s new hybrid vehicles and evolving charging needs.

