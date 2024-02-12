VIDEO: Changi Airport Group trials Aurrigo’s autonomous baggage handling vehicle

Changi Airport Group (CAG) will begin testing the latest version of Aurrigo’s electric-powered autonomous vehicle, Auto-DollyTug, at Changi Airport.

Auto-DollyTug, which has new ground handling capabilities and is more maneuverable, will be put through different scenarios to assess its efficiency and speed when it comes to aircraft turnaround times.

Designed to combine the utility of a baggage tractor and the unit load device (ULD) carrying capability of an airport dolly, the latest Auto-DollyTug can rotate in its own length and, using the groundbreaking sideways drive system, move directly sideways and slide into tight spaces, enabling the swift delivery of a single ULD even when other GSE equipment is in place at the aircraft.

The new Auto-DollyTug also features Aurrigo’s auto-loading and release management system that adds bi-directional robotic arms to the body to enable the vehicle to autonomously load and unload the ULD from itself.

