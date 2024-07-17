Heathrow and SITA sign contract extension for network infrastructure support

SITA has signed a five-year extension with Heathrow Airport to support its growing network infrastructure. Through this agreement, SITA will provide a range of network, telecommunications, and connectivity services, while introducing new solutions to businesses operating within Heathrow.

As part of the new agreement, SITA will boost Heathrow’s digital infrastructure as the airport continues to expand and improve its IT infrastructure. This includes supporting thousands of network access switches and wireless access points, as well as analogue and internet phone lines.

The SITA on-site team at Heathrow will deliver new projects and ongoing support around the hub’s network telecoms infrastructure, cybersecurity, radio and operational technology. They will also support Heathrow’s internal customers, B2B commercial customers, and the airport’s wider supply chain.