Frankfurt expands CT security checkpoints

Nine additional security checkpoints equipped with modern computed tomography (CT) technology and a new lane concept are now available at B-West departures in Terminal 1, Frankfurt Airport. In total, the German airport has now equipped 40 passenger screening checkpoints across both terminals with the new technology.

The new B-West checkpoints are equipped with CT scanners from Leidos, which allow passengers to keep their electronic devices and liquids in their hand luggage without having to present them separately. The security lanes from Gilardoni have a modular design, which enables individual components to be replaced or adapted, as required. Several passengers can place their carry-on luggage on the belt at the same time, and the lanes also feature a fully automated tray return. As a result, Frankfurt reports that the throughput is around 30% higher than at the older checkpoints without the new technology.

Airport operator Fraport aims to install new security checkpoints across all terminals, including the future Terminal 3. The new technology has already been integrated into the design plans for T3.