Skyfii acquires airport passenger flow specialist CrowdVision

Australia-based Skyﬁi, an omnidata intelligence company, has acquired CrowdVision, a US AI, computer vision and video analytics company, to expand its presence in the airport market with a focus on passenger flow monitoring. CrowdVision’s technology is already used across several airports in the US and relies on computer vision augmented with lidar scanning to deduce passenger flows through airports.

Commenting on the completion of the acquisition, Skyﬁi CEO and MD Wayne Arthur said, “CrowdVision’s AI-driven computer vision technology solutions are highly complementary to Skyﬁi and extend our presence in the large and lucrative global airport vertical. Our ability to leverage the CrowdVision platform to drive and execute a range of new business development opportunities in both the airport vertical and other verticals will deliver signiﬁcant upside to existing revenue levels, underpinning the strategic rationale for the transaction.”

