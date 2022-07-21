TAV Technologies completes first phase of Samarkand Airport’s digitalization

Air Marakanda, the operator of Samarkand International Airport (SKD) in Uzbekistan, has completed the first phase of work under a contract with TAV Technologies to digitalize the airport’s operations.

Modernization works incorporate TAV Technologies’ software and hardware solutions and are being implemented across all levels of the airport’s business. The digitalization process follows the expansion and redesign of Samarkand International Airport, which opened the doors of its new terminal building in March 2022.

The technology solutions implemented include air stairs, passport control booths, e-gates for departing passengers and passport control booths to provide easy passenger access, as well as modern check-in desks and boarding gates. Other systems included in Air Marakanda’s partnership with TAV Technologies are common-use passenger processing system (CUPPS) and common-use self-service (CUSS) solutions to facilitate passenger transactions. The IATA-certified CUPPS solution is expected to eliminate the need for various check-in desks for each airline and positively transform the passenger experience via self-service opportunities for multiple airlines at shared kiosks, without the need for on-the-ground employees. TAV Technologies’ software solutions employ AI-based algorithms designed to increase the productivity and performance of these new airport resources.

Additionally, TAV Technologies’ Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS), demoed at Passenger Terminal Expo, will support SKD management of landside and airside processes aligned with existing systems. The TAMS platform is intended to control each step of airport operations, covering flight management, resource management, slot management, flight information display and ground handling management. Moreover, TAV Technologies’ passenger flow management module has been designed to ease the passenger journey, while its commercial management module is intended to improve cost management and invoice tracking.

Gairat Neimatov, CEO of Air Marakanda, said, “We are delighted to take the final step to fully digitalize Samarkand International Airport’s operations, which will provide an unprecedented level of service in Uzbekistan’s aviation industry. The new phase of work follows the recent opening of the airport’s new terminal. With its modern infrastructure, streamlined processes and technology-enabled service offering, Samarkand International Airport is a new standard for travel to Uzbekistan’s most famous historic city. We are grateful for TAV Technologies’ support with its market-leading expertise in airport management technology solutions.”

Kerem Öztürk, general manager of TAV Technologies, commented, “We are glad to be the technology partner of Samarkand International Airport in such a significant project that aims at full digitalization of airport and passenger operations. The product implementations will directly improve passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency.”

