TAV Technologies showcases complete airport management solution

TAV Technologies demonstrated its complete airport management solution, named the Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS), at Passenger Terminal Expo, which took place in Paris from June 15-17.

TAMS is a central airport management platform that integrates all landside and airside processes into one holistic architecture. This integration is designed to improve the communication between systems and increase airports’ efficiency. TAMS features multiple solutions covering flight management (FMS), flight information display solutions (FIDS), airport resource management (RMS), capacity and slot planning (SLOT/SCMS), commercial management (CMS), collaborative decision making (A-CDM), passenger flow management (PFM) and ground handling services (GHS).

The system uses technologies such as flight delay predictions for efficient resource planning to help airports make better decisions. Its automation features can handle operational tasks with a distinct algorithm and rule set designed to minimize human error and task load for operators. The system augments user decisions and aims to minimize user intervention for increased operational performance. AI-based suggestion engines help airports leverage ‘what-if’ scenario planning and simulation tools, ensuring evolution from a reactive approach to proactive, collaborative decision making.

Airport operations are highly complex and need to be carried out by sophisticated IT systems. The communication between these systems is crucial for seamless operation. TAMS provides a central platform for complete airport management, including aligning all landside and airside processes with existing systems, integrating them into one holistic architecture.

