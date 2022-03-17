Thales to deliver digital operations platform to Milan Airports

Airport cybersecurity company Thales has been awarded a contract by airport management group Società per azioni Esercizi Aeroportuali (SEA) to deliver its AiRise ShareView solution and improve the group’s operational efficiency.

SEA operates Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports in Italy. Thales’ airport operations plan is expected to integrate SEA system data from the main processes that affect the management of the airport (airfield, terminal and accessibility).

The AiRise ShareView platform has been designed to centralize and analyze operational data to provide an accurate, real-time view of airport operations and enable airport staff to react more effectively to unplanned events.

The platform presents three main airport-oriented features. The first is a real-time map of the airport to enable global situational awareness of individual services. This is intended to make interventions easier and more immediate. The second is a customizable dashboard that measures specific operations, monitoring objectives and ultimately performance.

A workflow manager is also included to automatize standard operating procedures for processes relevant to the key performance indicators measured. The platform will gather data from several operational systems and provide a broad, accurate and reliable view of the real-time situation to all stakeholders. This is to enable them to react more effectively to unplanned operational events.

Marco Scarpa, secure communications and information systems director at Thales Italia, said, “We are extremely pleased to have been chosen as technological partner in such a key project for SEA’s digital transformation. Leveraging our airport solutions portfolio as well as the world-class expertise in airport technologies implementation in complex projects, from New York JFK to Oman, Bahrain, Lyon and Geneva, we will provide SEA with a best-in-class operational solution tailored to their needs that will contribute to the operational improvement of SEA Airports.”