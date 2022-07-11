Vancouver International Airport installs Amadeus Flow to improve passenger services

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada has adopted a new cloud-based solution called Amadeus Flow to enhance passenger services.

In a phased migration, YVR has upgraded its connectivity using multiple high-speed network connections to a fully cloud-based service. Amadeus Flow now connects more than 650 check-in and gate desks to 30+ airline partners.

Transitioning to Amadeus Flow reduces Vancouver’s reliance on rigid fixed service points for passengers, opening the door to a wide range of innovations. Passengers will benefit from increased convenience and frictionless experiences, with Vancouver’s airline partners also exploring secure biometric check-in and boarding functions. In the future, this biometric capability will give passengers the option for their face to become their boarding pass and passport, as they move effortlessly through the terminal.

With Amadeus Flow, passenger services can become mobile, freeing check-in agents from traditional desks so they can provide services using mobile devices. This capability supports social distancing, reduces queues and enables ‘off-airport’ check-in and baggage services at locations like cruise terminals and hotels.

Lynette DuJohn, vice president of innovation and CIO at Vancouver Airport Authority, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent hit to the aviation industry accelerated our desire for digital transformation. Amadeus is helping us make that transition by connecting us with airlines more effectively, so we’re ready to harness new innovations for the benefit of passengers. The flexibility of airport solutions in the cloud allows for a phased approach where airlines and check-in desks can migrate to Amadeus in a gradual and low-risk manner, ensuring we’re ready to welcome increasing numbers of passengers.”

Betros Wakim, senior vice president, Americas and airport IT at Amadeus, added, “Seeking new technology to solve problems has become ‘business as usual’ for airports during the pandemic. Cloud computing supports a host of new innovations that simply are not possible with the legacy ways of working. As the industry prepares to safely welcome increased numbers of travelers, the role of advanced technology is vital and Amadeus is supporting airports through this transition.”